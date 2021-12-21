Happy Birthday Tamannaah: Meet Southern Beauty Who is Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Pictures

>Happy Birthday Tamannaah: Tamannaah Bhatia has stolen several hearts through her stint in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. The actress turns 32 on December 21, and we can’t help gushing over her stellar career. Let’s take a look through her best Instagram photos on her birthday:

Tamannaah is a fashionista at heart and we see her love for aesthetics when she poses in chic outfits in stunning locations.

The actress recently posted a photo with life coach Luke Coutinho. The two have collaboratively published a book.

Sometimes, Tamannaah gives us a good dose of inspiration to go back to our roots. Eating off a plantain leaf is a step she takes in this regard.

It’s a “glow time" for Tamannaah when she dresses up in exquisite clothes. Here’s a glimpse:

Tamannah is a foodie and she loves to have an elaborate tea-time with her co-workers.

The actress loves to share important events from her life. Here’s what she posted from her first day shooting for Maestro.

Tamannaah is an ace model too, and she loves to thank her yoga sessions for her stunning poses.

Here’s a glimpse from the actress’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which coincided with her mom’s birthday.

“A pout a day" is Tamannaah’s way of keeping her Instafam updated with photos.

Tamannaah doesn’t mind missing her flight for a plate of spaghetti and here’s proof.

Tamannaah’s upcoming projects include Bole Chudiyan, where she’ll star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

