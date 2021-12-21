Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Tamannaah: Meet Southern Beauty Who is Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Pictures

Happy Birthday Tamannaah: Meet Southern Beauty Who is Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia is also known to be someone who has opted for off-beat roles and made a mark with her stellar performances. (Images Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia is also known to be someone who has opted for off-beat roles and made a mark with her stellar performances. (Images Instagram)

Happy Birthday Tamannaah: Tamannaah is a diva and looks stunning in anything she wears. Check out Southern beauty's hottest pictures.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: December 21, 2021, 07:46 IST

>Happy Birthday Tamannaah: Tamannaah Bhatia has stolen several hearts through her stint in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. The actress turns 32 on December 21, and we can’t help gushing over her stellar career. Let’s take a look through her best Instagram photos on her birthday:

Tamannaah is a fashionista at heart and we see her love for aesthetics when she poses in chic outfits in stunning locations.

Advertisement

The actress recently posted a photo with life coach Luke Coutinho. The two have collaboratively published a book.

RELATED NEWS

Sometimes, Tamannaah gives us a good dose of inspiration to go back to our roots. Eating off a plantain leaf is a step she takes in this regard.

It’s a “glow time" for Tamannaah when she dresses up in exquisite clothes. Here’s a glimpse:

Tamannah is a foodie and she loves to have an elaborate tea-time with her co-workers.

The actress loves to share important events from her life. Here’s what she posted from her first day shooting for Maestro.

Advertisement

Tamannaah is an ace model too, and she loves to thank her yoga sessions for her stunning poses.

Here’s a glimpse from the actress’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which coincided with her mom’s birthday.

“A pout a day" is Tamannaah’s way of keeping her Instafam updated with photos.

Tamannaah doesn’t mind missing her flight for a plate of spaghetti and here’s proof.

Tamannaah’s upcoming projects include Bole Chudiyan, where she’ll star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: December 21, 2021, 07:38 IST