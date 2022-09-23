Happy Birthday Tanuja: Jewel Thief to Do Chor, Here's a List of Top 5 Movies of the Veteran Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TANUJA: Veteran actress Tanuja Mukherjee or famously known as Tanuja is most remembered for her roles in Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Anubhav. Although she started her career as a child in Hamari Beti in 1950, her first movie was Chhabili in 1960. While her elder sister Nutan was already well established in the industry, Tanuja made her place in the hearts of people with her grace, beauty, and excellent acting skills.

Tanuja charmed her way into Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati movies well like Zaakol, Teen Bhuvaner Parey, Prothom Kadam Phool, and Rajkumari. She is also the mother of Kajol and Tanishaa.

To mark the occasion of Tanuja’s birthday, let’s take a look at her best Bollywood movies:

Do Chor (1972)

Directed by Padmanabh, the movie stars Dharmendra, Tanuja, and K. N. Singh. This romantic thriller got noticed because of RD Burman’s music composition and hit songs from Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The movie revolves around a thief Tony who comes under the police radar after some thefts that take place in the city. He soon finds out that there is another thief ‘Bob’. Bob is actually Sandhya (Tanuja) who disguises herself as a man. The film, later on, reveals the true intentions of Sandhya as Tony assists her in stealing. Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)

Directed by M. A. Thirumugam, the movie touches all the right chords with its plot. The movie is an adaptation of the Tamil movie Deiva Cheyal. Haathi Mere Saathi is about an orphan Raju, played by Rajesh Khanna, who grew up with elephants. Later he builds a zoo and keeps all kinds of animals. He meets Tanu, played by Tanuja, and they get married. But things turn ugly as Tanu gets jealous and asks Raju to choose between her and the animals and he chooses the latter. Anubhav (1971)

This movie won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. Directed by Basu Bhattacharya, the movie featured Sanjeev Kumar, Tanuja, and Dinesh Thakur in prominent roles. Sanjeev Kumar and Tanuja portrayed a married couple and it was a low-budget movie. Amar and Meeta are a happily married couple, but the entry of Meeta’s ex-lover strains their relationship. Jewel Thief (1967)

Vinay constantly finds himself being mistaken for a look-alike jewel thief named Amar. He joins the police to impersonate the thief and uncovers the truth behind the crime. The film had a star ensemble of Dev Anand, Ashok Kumar, Tanuja, Helen, Anju Mahendru, and Vyjayanthimala. The movie is directed by Vijay Anand. Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972)

The movie has beautiful and evergreen songs like O mere dil ke chain, Chala Jata Hoon and Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na. The film is about a painter named Prakash (Rajesh Khanna) who falls in love with Jyoti played by Tanuja, a doctor. Meanwhile, Helen’s character Kamini is in love with Prakash. The movie has many twists and love plots. Mere Jeevan Saathi is directed by Ravikant Nagaich.

