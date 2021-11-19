Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: Tadap, Ek Villain Returns to Heropanti 2, Upcoming Movies of the Diva

Tara Sutaria, the one who was ranked high as the Times Most Desirable Women (2019, 2020), is considered as one of the most popular young Bollywood actresses having the potential to make it to the top. The gorgeous Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY) actress has been in the news with her professional and personal life since her debut film in 2019.

Disney’s Big Bada Boom and The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir marked her television career as a child artist. Born in a Zoroastrian Parsi family, apart from acting, the diva is known for her talent as a singer and (classical ballet, modern) dancer.

>As the beautiful actress turns a year older today, let’s celebrate her birthday by taking a look at her movies list:

STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2

Directed by Punit Malhotra, this romantic teen comedy film marked Tara’s big, glamorous, Bollywood debut. It was a standalone sequel to Dharma Productions’ earlier SOTY film. Tara was pretty good in this film which had an ensemble cast comprising Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Samir Soni and Gul Panag. Her role as Mia Chawla fetched her Zee Cine Award for Best Debut Female.

MARJAAVAAN

Tara’s second romantic film saw her as a mute girl named Zoya Ahmed. Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh alongside Tara. The movie was a mass entertainer and did well commercially. Its songs were the biggest chartbusters.

>TARA’S UPCOMING MOVIES INCLUDE:

TADAP

Under Fox Star Studios, this would be Tara’s third film. It is directed by Milan Luthria. The film is in post-production stage. A remake of Telugu film RX 100, the film will see the debut of Ahan Shetty. Tara’s movie is slated for December 3 release this year.

EK VILLAIN RETURNS

An action thriller film produced jointly by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures, this film is at the stage of filming now. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri. John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara are the leading actors in this sequel of Ek Villain (2014). It will be released in 2022, July 8.

HEROPANTI 2

Tara will star in yet another sequel movie. This time it’s that of the romcom Heropanti. Ahmed Khan is directing the film currently. It stars Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside Tara. Next year, in April, it might be released.

