Happy Birthday Terence Lewis: Songs Choreographed by the King of Contemporary Dance

Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur on the set of a dance reality show. (Image: Instagram)
Terence Lewis specialises in contemporary dance and has worked as a choreographer in several Bollywood films, including Lagaan and Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Mumbai // Updated: April 10, 2022, 08:00 IST

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TERENCE LEWIS: Terence Lewis is a dancer and choreographer. He turns a year older today on April 10. Lewis specialises in contemporary dance and has worked as a choreographer in several Bollywood films, including Lagaan and Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela. He has also appeared in many dance reality shows as a judge.

The choreographer rose to prominence with Dance India Dance, where he judged the contestants along with Geeta Kapoor and Remo D’Souza. Terence has also choreographed several music videos. Apart from this, Terence also runs his dance institute called Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company in Mumbai.

On Terence’s birthday, take a look at some of the songs that he choreographed:

  1. Waltz for a Romance
    Waltz for a Romance featured in the film Lagaan. Terrence Lewis choreographed the song and for that, he especially learnt the Waltz, a type of dance form with which Lewis was not versed with. The song, however, was loved by the audience.
  2. Naach
    Naach is a 2004 musical/romance film, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Antara Mali. Terence Lewis choreographed several songs and trained the actress for a one-of-its-kind film.
  3. Suno Aisha
    Suno Aisha is from the 2010 film Aisha, starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. The song is choreographed by Terence Lewis and is still known for its breezy steps.
  4. Ang Laga De
    Ang Laga De from Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela was yet another masterpiece choreographed by Lewis. Terence’s charming moves made Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look sensuous in every single shot. This magical song is etched in the minds of the audience.

first published: April 10, 2022, 08:00 IST