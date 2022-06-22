Vijay, the Tamil superstar who has been ruling several hearts with his performances over the years has turned a year older today. Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Vijay, is truly a Thalapathy. He is among the highest-paid actor in south film industry.

Apart from ruling south films, he has also made a few guest appearances in Bollywood films, including Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore. The audience has loved the performance of Thalapathy in his last Netflix film, Beast which premiered on April 13.

To mark Vijay’s birthday, here is the list of his best films to date. On the eve of his birthday, Vijay revealed the title of his upcoming film Thalapathy 66 and dropped his first look. The title of the film is Varisu: The Boss Returns.

Poove Unakkaga (1996)

This film is the first blockbuster film in Vijay’s career. The film caught the eye of the audience and for him, it was a major breakthrough in the industry. The film was so beautifully penned and portrayed that it was remade in Hindi in 2002, titled Badhaai Ho Badhaai. Ghilli (2004)

Ghilli has been massively lauded among critics and is one of the most commercially successful films in Vijay’s career. The film had run over 200 days at the box office. Vijay did steal the show with his performance in the film. Nanban (2012)

This film is a remake of Rajkummar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone. The film saw a wild success in the South and Vijay’s performance was highly lauded. Mersal (2017)

Atlee Kumar’s film is the fifth-highest grossing Tamil film and Vijay’s highest-grossing film in his career. Vijay’s performance was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics. Master (2021)

A masterpiece from Vijay. The film grossed over 250 crores at the box office. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi.

