'Happy Birthday Thambi': Sivakarthikeyan Wishes Arun Vijay’s Son Arnav on His Birthday

Actor Arun Vijay tweeted a picture of his son recently and sought blessings for him. The occasion was his son, Arnav Vijay’s, birthday.

“Need all your blessings for Arnav on his birthday today! Happy birthday, chellam. Love you loads. God bless," Arun tweeted. The post received 22.1 k likes. And the comment section was flooded with lots of birthday wishes and blessings. Director Venkat Prabhu and fans congratulated Arnav Vijay on his birthday.

Sharing the same post, actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Happy birthday Thambi. Enjoyed your performance in Oh My God. Keep going, best wishes for your studies and acting career". The post got 35.7 k likes and is currently going viral on social media.

Arnav Vijay made his screen debut as a child star in ‘O My Dog’ directed by Shanmugam and produced by actor Surya’s 2D Entertainment. The film stars Arun Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and others in the lead roles. Arun Vijay plays the father of Arna. The film is about the bond between the boy and his dog. The film was recently released on the Amazon site and has been well received among fans.

Sivakarthikeyan made her acting debut in 2012 with the Tamil language comedy drama film Marina. Later, he also acted in movies like Maham Kothi Paraval, Maan Karate, Remo, Seemaraja, Kanna, Mr Local, Hero and many more.

Next, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy film Don. It is written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi as his directorial debut, and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran Lyca Production. In this film, Sivakarthikeyan will play the lead role. This film will hit the theatres on May 22.

