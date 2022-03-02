Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Actor’s Adorable Moments With Rumoured Beau Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff is a handsome hunk. Many girls crush on the Heropanti actor. However, Tiger Shroff is dating Disha Patani. On Tiger’s birthday, let’s look at some of his adorable photos with beautiful actress Disha Patani.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to have been dating for a while now. They shared an amazing chemistry in their first film together. Disha Patani posted a picture with her co-star on the completion of two years of Baaghi 2. She shared romantic captures from the film, in which the couple are looking adorable.

The couple are often spotted together at dinner dates, vacations, parties and so on. This selfie of the couple from their beach vacation is showing how good Tiger is as a photographer.

Tiger and Disha were first seen together in a music video titled Befikra. Later, the two starred together in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2. The way Disha blushes while looking at Tiger clearly tells us that they are in love.

Tiger believes in staying fit. The actor took gymnastic training under the national level gymnast, Ziley Mawai for almost three years for his film Heropanti. His love for martial arts and sports is also evident from his Instagram feed. In this photo, Tiger and Disha can be seen spending time playing football with each other.

