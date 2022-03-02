Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Workout Videos That Prove the Actor is an Absolute Beast in the Gym!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIGER SHROFF: There are quite a few Bollywood celebrities who are fitness freaks and love to play with the iron. However, when it comes to taking your physical ability to a whole new level, no one seems to be worth comparing with actor Tiger Shroff. From incredible acrobatics, calisthenics, weightlifting and even gymnastics, the Heropanti actor seems to have mastered all skills. Notably, Tiger not only goes through strenuous workout sessions but also keeps improving his personal bests at the gym.

His intense workouts have not only given him immense endurance but also an impressively shredded physique which he truly flaunts on the big screen. Now, drawing some inspiration, let us have a look at Tiger’s most jaw-dropping workout moments.

As normal squats now seem too easy for him, here Tiger can be seen performing some jump squats at the gym. He not only maintains an immaculate posture during the exercise but also stacks the barbell with heavy plates. Going by his caption, Tiger effortlessly lifted 100 kgs in the jump squat while also improved his back squat from 140 kgs to 180 kgs.

Pulling off a whopping 220 kgs deadlift is not everyone’s cup of tea but Tiger definitely makes it look like a cake walk. With his veins popping out, Tiger lifts the massive weight off the ground in a controlled motion. In the next clip, he does some step-ups and uses 120 kgs of weight while acing the exercise.

Putting his spectacular V-taper back to display with each muscle pumped up like a beast, Tiger is sure to outshine anyone when it comes to pull ups. With sheer precision and control, Tiger embraces the exercise as if he was born doing it.

It is not just the squat rack where Tiger demonstrates his phenomenal strength but he is also agile enough to perform some awe-inspiring 360-degree flying kicks. Not just once or twice, Tiger throws four ferocious flying kicks that too back to back.

Tiger truly believes that no matter what happens, the hustle must not stop. The pandemic force closed the gyms but could not stop Tiger from pumping up his muscles. From strict bicep curls, leg raises to even football, Tiger shows that one doesn’t need a gym to stay shredded.

