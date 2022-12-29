Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: Best Songs of the Actress from '90s

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TWINKLE KHANNA: Actress-turned author Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with her superstar father, late Rajesh Khanna, on December 29. She is the elder daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Twinkle has been seen in several shades of her life, right from an actress to a homemaker, a mother, an entrepreneur, a film producer and an author.

IN PICS: Birthday Girl Twinkle Khanna’s Most Adorable Moments with Husband Akshay Kumar

Following in the footsteps of her parents, Twinkle started her career in Bollywood with her debut film Barsaat alongside actor Bobby Deol in 1995. The film was a hit on the box-office and the actress even won the Filmfare award for the best female debut. She has been part of many Bollywood films including Jaan, Dil Tera Diwana, Itihaas, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Mela.

Advertisement

Twinkle got married to actor Akshay Kumar on January 17, in 2001, after which she bid adieu to the film industry and started her career in interior designing. The actress turned author in 2015 as she launched her first book named Mrs Funnybones.

Now, as the beautiful mother-of-two turns a year older, here are some of her best songs:

Mera Chand Mujhe Aaya Hai Nazar

The soulful melody is from the 1999 film Mr Aashiq featuring Twinkle and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The song is crooned by Kumar Sanu and penned by Indeevar.

Advertisement

Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai

The song is one of the most loved songs of Twinkle from her debut film Barsaat opposite to Bobby Deol. This 1995 song will still make you croon it. The song has the soulful voice of Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik while the lyrics has been written by Sameer.

Advertisement

Hum Toh Deewane

This romantic song of ’90s sung Abhijeet & Alka Yagnik will still make you fall in love. The lyrics as well as the music will surely lit up your mood. The music of the song is composed by Anu Malik. The song is from Baadshah starring Shahrukh Khan and Twinkle.

Madhosh Dil Ki Dhadkan

Another romantic song from ’90s stars Twinkle and Salman Khan. The song is voiced by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu while the lyrics by Anand Bakshi is all you need to make your evening perfect.

Kamariya Lachke Re

This song from the film Mela features Aamir Khan, Twinkle and Faisal Khan. Though the film didn’t work well on the box-office, the song sung by Anuradha Paudwal & Udit Narayan was loved by many.

Read all the Latest Movies News here