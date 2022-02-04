Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: Top Dancing Numbers of The 90s Diva

The diva of the 90s, Urmila Matondkar, gave us a reason to dance our heart out with her every film. The gorgeous actress was a powerful performer and had some killer moves in her time. When she used to dance, her energy, her body flow and the ease with which she used to do difficult steps just made us all go crazy. She is one of her kind in the Indian film industry. Urmila is a versatile actress who has left her footprints in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She still makes us groove to her evergreen dance numbers. On her birthday, let’s relive her old dance moves and tap our foot to her top five groovy songs.

Rangeela Re

Rangeela Re is one of the most liked songs of Urmila. The song is from the movie ‘Rangeela Re’ featuring Urmila and Aamir Khan. Urmila can be seen wearing short colorful dresses in the song as she shows her sizzling steps. Her dance moves are fresh, free and we can clearly see she enjoys herself as she taps her foot on the AR Rehman composition.

Kambakth Ishq

This track from ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ features the hot chemistry between Urmila and Fardeen Khan. Looking sexy in a white ripped pants and top, Urmila shows us some hot to handle dance moves. The song took the 90s by storm by giving a different way to look at love songs.

Ruki Ruki Thi Zindagi

The song is from the film Mast and Urmila dances alongside Aftab Shivdasani in the video. The fun and happy go lucky avatar of Urmila took our hearts away. Urmila does full justice to the choreography with her moves and expressions.

Chamma Chamma

The item number just showed us a different side of Urmila. Wearing an ethnic lehenga choli and dolled up in heavy jewellery, Urmila kills us with her eyes and sexy moves. Alka Yagnik’s voice and Urmila’s dance just made us love this song.

Urmila Urmila

The song from the film Kunwara featuring Urmila and Govinda is all fun to watch. Govinda is an evergreen dancer who plays with his face and with Urmila on her side, they both took the song to another level. When both dances on the streets, everyone just stops to look at them just the way we can’t take our eyes away.

We wish Urmila a very happy and rhythmic birthday.

