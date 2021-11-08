Happy Birthday, Usha Uthup: Top 5 Songs by the ‘Queen of Pop’

Shattering the stereotypes attached to Bollywood female playback singers, Usha Uthup created a niche with her powerful voice. Her ability to sing jazz, rock and Hindi classical music with equal finesse made her the great she is. When Bollywood was going through a musical transition in the 80s, Uthup’s powerful voices added an extra flair to the disco numbers of Bollywood. As Uthup celebrates her 74th birthday today, we take look at her musical journey and list some of her most popular tracks.

HARI OM HARI

Uthup’s partnership with music director Bappi Lahiri delivered many super hit songs in the 1980s. One of the firsts in this list was Hari Om Hari from the 1980 release Pyaara Dushman. The veteran singer gave a modern flair to this foot-tapping number which earned her a Best Female Playback Singer nomination at the Filmfare Awards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOnLqQgD538

RAMBA HO HO

A year later, Uthup partnered again with Lahiri to deliver yet another foot-tapping number in the 1981 release Armaan. Uthup’s scintillating voice made Ramba Ho Ho an instant party anthem and it’s still very popular among Bollywood music lovers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MINo9f1hpz8

KOI YAHAN AHA NACHE NACHE, KOII WAHAN

Another addition to the list of Uthup’s superhit partnership with Lahiri was the song ‘Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache, Koii Wahan’ from the Mithun Chakraborty starrer Disco Dancer that released in 1982.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAipM6942Xs

NAAKA BANDI TITLE TRACK

While the 1990 release Naaka Bandi failed to leave a lasting impact at the box office, the film is still remembered because of its title track. The combination of Uthup’s powerful voice and Sridevi’s onscreen presence made the song a superhit that played at parties for years to come. The film featured Dharmendra and Chunky Pandey in key roles.

DARLING, 7 KHOON MAAF

Uthup’s powerful voice in 7 Khoon Maaf’s Darling song gave one of the biggest hits of 2011. The song picturized on the film’s lead Priyanka Chopra was based on the Russian folk song Kalinka and was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Like the film’s story, the song was completely different from other releases of that year.

