Happy Birthday V: Decoding BTS Member Kim Taehyung's Massive Popularity Around the World

BTS is made of seven members - each talented in their own ways and a crucial part of the septet that is making history in music. The band enjoys a massive following all over the world, with each member commanding a fandom of his own. While the members always put up a united front, people do compare one with another, in terms of talent and star appeal.

Kim Taehyung, stage name V, has often been referred to as one of the more popular members among the seven. While V himself doesn’t enjoy the comparisons, and has often requested fans to love all seven members equally, there is something to be said about this 26-year-old singer’s massive stardom. His Instagram hit one million followers in just 43 minutes of being created. Currently, he has the biggest following on the platform, nearly 29 million.

On his 26th birthday, here’s decoding the charm and appeal of BTS’ second youngest member.

>Hidden member

A sense of mystery was created around V from before BTS’ debut. He was a hidden member for about two years, only to be revealed right before the time of their debut in 2013. He had joined the company in 2011 but his first look was revealed on June 2, 2013 just 11 days before BTS made its official debut. While a 17-year-old Taehyung did not understand it at the time, he was kept hidden to create an impact before their debut, because of his great charms in appearance and personality, according to BigHit (now Hybe) founder Bang Si Hyuk.

>Good looks, good looks, and good looks

Hailed as 2018’s Most Handsome Face in the World, V has been one of the most sought after members since debut. Fans die for the slightest of his aegyos and boxy smile. He is also very particular about his fashion, and is usually one of the best dressed at every appearance. While Kim Seokjin is the official visual of BTS, Kim Taehyung has proved that his charms are no less. He has often been referred to as CG-V (computer graphics) for his perfect looks.

>When Kim Taehyung Roars

He is compared to the tiger for a reason. His unique, deep voice adds a texture to BTS’ songs, fans love to see him smizing in front of the camera in music videos. Many of BTS’ early songs, like Boy in Luv and Jump, have made a distinct use of his raspy voice in the hooks. He has been classified as a lyric baritone by vocal experts. The quality of his voice fits the traits - it’s husky, deep, sometimes rough, warm, thick and soulful. You’ll hear him roar like a rockstar in some of BTS’ most popular songs like Danger, Fire and Idol.

But he has proved his versatility as a singer with Stigma, Singularity, Winter Bear and many other romantic ballads, hitting high and low notes with ease. His vocals surely set him apart from the rest of the members. Despite being a vocalist, he is also enthusiastic about rap, and has often tried to impress his fellow members with his rapping skills.

>Acting, singing, dancing – what can he not do?

Kim Taehyung is also the only BTS member who has been a professional actor. He played a supporting role in a Hwarang, a K-drama that got way more attention than it deserved just because of V. He has said that he will consider acting seriously post 30. He is also a talented dancer, and can be often seen taking centrestage during BTS performances.

Taehyung can play the saxophone a bit, and is also learning to play the trumpet now. He is a talented song-writer, having written songs like Blue and Grey and Winter Bear. He has a keen interest in art and photography, visiting museums in his free time and painting when he can.

>Hello My Alien…

It is very difficult to fully describe Kim Taehyung. Sometimes things he does or says do not make sense, and that just adds to his appeal. He doesn’t mind acting a little foolish to make fans laugh. At the recent Permission to Dance concert in LA, he turned up in a Squid Game costume to entertain the audience.

Fans have also called him 4D and alien because of his unique thoughts and actions. In his younger days, he was one of the most playful, extrovert members. As he grew, he matured and several layers have been added to his personality. He can playfully interact with ARMYs on social media or go completely silent for months. BTS member Park Jimin is V’s best friend, and he also has a special affection for the youngest member – Jeon Jungkook. Outside of BTS, Taehyung has a whole circle of celebrity friends who he shares a close bond with.

