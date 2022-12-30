Happy Birthday V: From Giving Jungkook Ring to Cutely Kissing Him, Iconic TaeKook Moments ARMYs Need to Revisit

If you see the face of a certain K-pop boy on billboards or come across a post sharing that Korea has turned into Boraland once again, fret not! It is all a part of Taecember. ARMYs are all ready to celebrate the birthday of BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known by his stage name V. Surely, BTS is going to shower all their love on Taetae on his 27th birthday, but if there is one member who is going to be right in the front row with V’s soulmate Jimin, it is the youngest member Jungkook. The youngest two, after all, are the perfect partners in crime.

Here’s a look back at some of the most adorable Taekook moments that ARMYs just can’t get enough of:

Guessing The CapitalsFriends who study together can celebrate together. While Kim Seokjin might have gotten the capital of Belgium wrong, at least it was a happy day for TaeKook. Episode 70 of Run BTS featured the members playing the Capital quiz game where they had to guess the capitals of countries given to them. TaeKook stuck together to keep challenging themselves throughout the episode.

Spending Time During In The SoopBTS: In The Soop was filled with adorable moments from all the members. Yet the one that made ARMYs’ hearts melt was the late-night conversation between V and Jungkook. Jimin helped Taekook find a moment together and then V fulfilled Jungkook’s wish of having a drink together. Talk about being adorable!

Fighting And Making UpBack when BTS had only just made their debut an adorable moment caught on camera left ARMYs in awe. A tired Jungkook was lying on a mattress in their practice room when Taetae decided to have some fun. With the way Jungkook chased after his hyung, no one could have predicted the twist at the end.

The Tongue-Twister AwardLeave it on Kookie to find a mouthful name for an award. The 2020 Seasons Greeting By BTS had members giving each other awards. When Jungkook was supposed to present an award to V, he chose the title “The I thought you’d be beyond my imagination. But then I think again and you’re way beyond my imagination award”. Somehow, that perfectly describes Taehyung.

Not Shy Of Physical AffectionThe 5th ARMY Zip gave fans some endearing moments. While BTS is never shy to show physical affection towards one another, Taekook takes the cake.

Permission to Dance concert

The Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concert this year had several iconic TaeKook moments. One of the best ones was Tae giving JK a ring! While they were performing their track Life Goes On, Tae saw a ring on the floor and picked it up and gave it to Jungkook.

During the Las Vegas leg of the same concert, Jungkook found a comfortable place to sit and it was, no prizes for guessing Taehyung’s lap.

They lovingly delivered some well-deserved kisses on each other’s cheeks and fans were beaming along with them.

