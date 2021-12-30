Happy Birthday V: Jin's Funny Post to J-Hope's Polaroid Photo, BTS Members Share Priceless Pics of Kim Taehyung

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung turned 26 on Thursday, and fellow members of the band have come together to send their birthday wishes to the artist. Although the septet is currently taking time off under their official vacation, they did not forget to express their love for V and wish him well through social media platforms.

The eldest member of the band, Jin, took to Twitter to share a close-up photo of Taehyung’s bearded face. He wrote, “My Bro Taehyung Post the photo you requested I love you -Jin-"

One of the most enthusiastic birthday wishes came from rapper J-Hope who shared his favourite polaroids of V on Instagram and Twitter. The 27-year-old BTS member shared a portrait of V on Instagram Stories, where he was dressed in a blue printed shirt, and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday my brother.” In the following Instagram Story, J-Hope shared a collection of pictures with V. Fans may remember the pictures from this year’s BTS Festa event where members were given a task to pose in a photobooth.

J-Hope also shared a series of pictures from his archive on Twitter which certainly delighted fans. The collection of pictures ranged from V’s debut days to his recent performance at the United Nations and red carpet moment at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

BTS fans also expressed their gratitude to J-Hope who is fondly called Hobi, for sharing the unseen pictures. One of the fans commented, “The pics OMGGG. Hobi's gallery is the best.”

Meanwhile, Jimin was one of the first members to wish V on Twitter. The singer posted an unfiltered picture of V where he was seen wearing an agitated expression. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Jimin wrote in the caption, “My love, Happy Birthday bro.”

BTS leader RM, who recently tested positive for coronavirus and is under quarantine, shared another in-the-moment picture of Taehyung. The singer was seen eyeing a food item in front of him as he sipped on his drink.

Rapper and music producer, Suga who is also under quarantine after contracting Covid-19 tweeted in Korean, “Happy birthday Taehyung, I'm in quarantine, so I just sent my heart out.”

