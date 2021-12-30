Happy Birthday V: This is How Indian Fans of BTS' Kim Taehyung Are Celebrating

Indian fans of BTS singer V have got together to celebrate the birthday of the singer in their own unique way. V aka Kim Taehyung turned 26 on Thursday and fans of the artist from around the world have mobilised to dedicate birthday projects to the singer and actor.

Indian fans of the singer also dedicated special events and projects to commemorate V’s birthday. Fans in Kolkata managed to broadcast a special video featuring Taehyung and some of his career highlights on a billboard in Park Street. The video was shared on Twitter by Taehyung’s Indian fan base account. According to a tweet by Twitter account Taehyung India by V, the birthday ads have been running since last week.

V’s birthday videos have been broadcast in Delhi from December 24 and will continue till tomorrow at Block A of Rajiv Chowk. In Kolkata, V’s birthday advertisement has been playing from December 25 and will play till tomorrow at 18A Park Street area.

Some of the other projects initiated by the Indian fans of the South Korean singer were fundraising for charity organisations. Fans of the singer raised Rs 30,000 for Sense India under the “Sign of Love- Kim Taehyung Birthday Project.” The money will be donated to help deaf and blind children in accessing information and education.

Another project by the Taehyung India fan account encouraged fans of the artist to fold paper cranes and share their pictures. The project was inspired by the idea that folding 1000 paper cranes grant one special wish. In a tweet shared by the fan account, it was mentioned, “Let's create 1K for one wish for V. Make paper Crane. Write a wish for Taehyung. Click picture of Crane and wish and share.” Once they receive images of one thousand paper cranes, the fan page will combine it into one image and make a wish for the singer.

