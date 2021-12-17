Happy Birthday Vaibhavi Merchant: Award-winning Songs Choreographed By Her

Grandaughter of choreographer B. Hiralal, Vaibhavi Merchant is an award-winning choreographer associated with the Bollywood industry for several years. She has been a judge on several dance reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Just Dance. Vaibhavi has bagged several accolades for her choreographies in Bollywood. Here are some Award-winning songs choreographed by her.

Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje

Vaibhavi won a National Film Award for Best Choreography in 2000, for the song Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje, from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. While she began her career assisting her uncle Chinni Prakash, this song was her solo work which won her recognition in the industry. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a romantic musical drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It starred Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles.

Kajra Re

Vaibhavi won several awards for her song choreography Kajra Re from the film Bunty Aur Babli. She won an IIFA Award for Best Choreography, Zee Cine Award for Best Choreography, Bollywood Movie Award for Best Choreography and Producers Guild Film Award for Best Choreography. Kajra Re was sung by Alisha Chinoy, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. The song starred Aishwarya Rai in a special appearance, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Aaja Nachle

Aaja Nachle starred Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead role, and Vaibhavi won an IFFA Award for Best Choreography, for the title song of this film. The film received mixed reviews by the critics and the audience and was declared a flop at the BO. After Devdas, this film was Madhuri’s first after 5 long years. Aaja Nachle also starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles and was directed by Anil Mehta.

