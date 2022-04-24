Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actor

Varun Dhawan, who made his Bollywood debut as the rich teenage heartthrob Rohan Nanda in Student of the Year, is easily one of the most popular stars right now. After SoTY, Varun saw exponential growth during the commencing years of his career, churning out back to back successful films. Varun has already mastered the formula of shining in comic roles and those films have worked well for him, both with the box office and the critics. As the actor turns 35 today, here’s a look at some of his recent works and upcoming films:

Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan made a lot of heads turn with this David Dhawan directorial. The movie is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name, which was also directed by David Dhawan. Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were part of the 90s version.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaZ7jAPdecc

Street Dancer 3D

Released in January 2020, Street Dancer 3D was a dance musical starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie was directed by Remo D’Souza. The plot revolves around the two rival dance groups that join forces for a greater aim.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ym7LJv6L_c

Now, let us talk about a bit about his upcoming projects:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

https://youtu.be/ExqaqN78E9g

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and made under Dharma Productions. It will be released on June 24. It is a story of two couples from different generations dealing with relationship issues.

Bhediya

https://youtu.be/Sy-JRGmdL0s

Bhediya, a horror comedy, also stars Kriti Sanon alongside Varun. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The story is related to werewolves, coming from the tales of Arunachal Pradesh, reportedly where the movie has been shot as well.

Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in this Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The release date is slated as April 7, 2023.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CchvjIcsu5L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan

