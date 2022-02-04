Happy Birthday Varun Sharma: 5 Times The Actor Made Us Laugh Out Loud With His Performances

Varun Sharma has made us all go crazy with his hilarious roles in various films ever since he made his acting debut in 2013. The actor has left his mark with every movie and made the audience fall in love with his comedy. Despite starring in supporting roles with big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kapil Sharma, the actor has outdone himself every time.

Varun is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. As the actor turns a year older today, let’s take a look at his best performances so far:

>Fukrey

Varun’s debut film Fukrey was a superhit and made Varun a household name overnight. In the film, he played the role of Dilip Singh, popularly known as Choocha, who is funky, crazy and funny. He made audience laugh out loud with his comic timing. The bond between Hunny (played by Pulkit Samrat) and Choocha gave us major friendship goals. The film was loved by the audience for its amazing storyline and ensemble cast. Varun did full justice to his role in the film.

>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Kapil Sharma’s acting debut Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was a comedy-drama which featured Varun in the role of a lawyer. Varun played the role of Kapil’s friend Karan. Karan is a loyal friend who tries his best to keep the secret of his friend ShivKumar Ramkrishan Punj unknown to the latter’s family. The dialogue delivery and punch timing were perfect. Although, the comedian Kapil was in the main lead but Varun shined brighter like a star. The film was a hit and Varun’s performance was loved by all.

>Chhichhore

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer was a college drama. Varun played the role of a hypersexual college student. Due to his double meaning comments for any situation, he was given the nickname Sexa by his friends. In the first half, Varun played the role of a fun-loving and naughty senior, while in the second half, he was seen in the role of a businessman. It showed the versatility of the actor.

>Dilwale

Varun very well plays the role of a buddy. In Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale too, Varun portrayed the role of Varun Dhawan’s best friend Sidhu. The cast of the film includes big names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Despite this, Sidhu gained popularity among fans of Dilwale.

>Dolly ki Doli

Varun made his appearance in two more films after his debut in 2013 but both failed to impress the audience on big screen. Varun made a strong comeback with Dolly ki Doli, in which he played the role of a man who, even after becoming an adult, did everything according to his mom. The film is a laughter stroke for everyone and Varun again showed his acting skills in it.

We wish Varun Sharma a very happy birthday and hope he keeps making everyone laugh like this!

