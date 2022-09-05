Happy Birthday Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Parinda, Kareeb to Khamosh, Best Movies by the Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIDHU VINOD CHOPRA: In a remarkable career spanning over four decades, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has given many hit films as a writer, director and producer. After completing his education at the Film and Television Institute of India (Pune), Vidhu released his first directed short film Murder At Monkey Hill which earned him the prestigious National Award. Later he made another short documentary An Encounter with Faces, which was nominated for the popular Academy Awards in 1979.

In 2003, for the first time, Vidhu tried his hand at script writing and even made his solo production with Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Subsequently, the Sanjay Dutt starrer film became a huge success. As the super talented filmmaker turns a year older today, let’s take a look at some of his spectacular directed flicks.

Kareeb

The 1998 released film is a romantic drama that features Bobby Deol, Shabana Raza and Abhay Chopra in the lead roles. The film revolves around the love story of Birju (Bobby) and Neha (Shabana). The movie has received great reviews from the audience and is a must-watch if you are planning to revisit Vidhu Chopra’s directorial films. Mission Kashmir

The movie is about the tragic life of a young boy Altaaf Khan, the role played by Hrithik Roshan whose family is killed in a crossfire between police and terrorists. The film casts Sanjay Dutt in the role of a police officer, who is responsible for the killings. The film is set against the backdrop of militancy, terrorism and revenge. Parinda

The crime drama film focuses on the life of two orphaned brothers. These two characters have been portrayed by Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. Nana Patekar, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher are among the other cast members of the movie who play pivotal roles. Parinda did great at the box office and received widespread acclaim. It was nominated for multiple categories at the 37th National Film Awards as well as the 35th Filmfare Awards. 1942: A Love Story

The plot of this movie is based on a young Indian couple (Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala) belonging to wealthy backgrounds who get caught up in the Indian struggle for freedom. The film was a super hit at the box office and also got nominated for the category of the best film and best director at the Filmfare Awards. Khamosh

It is a murder mystery that features talented faces including Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Pankaj Kapur, Pavan Malhotra, Naseeruddin Shah, and others. However, the movie did not get a big release as no distributor bought it. The film was eventually released at Regal Cinema in Colaba, independently by Vidhu Chopra.

