Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: From The Dirty Picture to Shakuntala Devi, Best Performances of the Actress

Through her acting in films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Sherni, Shakuntala Devi and many others, Vidya Balan has took on herself the baton to change the way women are portrayed on silver screen. Vidya made her debut in films with the Bengali film Bhalo Theko. In Bollywood, she garnered a lot of critical acclaim for her portrayal of Lalita Roy in the film Parineeta.

As the diva turns 43 today, we have a look at some of her brilliant performances.

>The Dirty Picture

This biographical film was based on the life of Silk Smitha, an Indian actress popularly known for her seductive roles. Vidya received a lot of laurels for the portrayal of Silk Smitha. The way she got into the skin of Silk’s character depicts her love for craft of acting. Only few would have the guts to portray such a bold character.

https://youtu.be/Yg-qlKb4X7U

>Tumhari Sulu

Vidya was applauded for her depiction of a housewife with a ‘devil may care’ attitude. Her life takes a dramatic change as she gets a job of a night RJ. Her portrayal of a housewife juggling between her job and household work was appreciated by the audience.

https://youtu.be/8tjYUBegNOI

>Begum Jaan

Begum Jaan was a very emotional story about a woman who runs her brothel business. She is effortlessly trying to save her dwindling business amidst India’s partition. Vidya portrayed the titular character who is unabashed and not to be intimidated by anyone.

https://youtu.be/j_EfEjOVPXY

>Shakuntala Devi

Vidya again came up with an out of the box performance playing the character of legendary mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Popularly called as the 'Human Computer', Shakuntala Devi had a god gifted talent for solving complex mathematical problems. Vidya was phenomenal in her depiction of the famous mathematician.

https://youtu.be/8q6ekdz30MA

>Kahaani

Vidya’s portrayal of a pregnant and an alone woman tirelessly searching for her husband in the streets of Kolkata sends shiver down our spines. She received a lot of excellent reviews for the character of Vidya Bagchi. https://youtu.be/jrloI4Cifbg

