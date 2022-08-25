Happy Birthday, Vijayakanth: Check Out Captain Of Tamil Cinema's Best Police Roles

Veteran Tamil actor Vijayakanth was born as Vijayaraj Alagarswami in Madurai in 1970. He is popularly known as Vijayakanth. He is fondly called the captain of Tamil cinema. He predominantly worked in Tamil films, which were dubbed in Hindi and Telugu.

Vijayakanth delivered several hit films in the 80s and 90s and in most of the films, he essayed the role of a police officer. On his 70th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the films in which Vijayakanth played the role of a cop.

Maanagara Kaval

Maanagara Kaval, which was released in 1991 and directed by Thyagarajan, had Suman Ranganathan as the female lead. In the film, Vijayakanth played the role of ACP Subhas. This was the 150th film produced by AVM Productions. The film, which ran for more than 150 days in theatres, was remade in Telugu as City Police.

Captain Prabhakaran

In Captain Prabhakaran, which also hit the theatres in 1991, Vijayakanth was seen in the titular role. The film was directed by R.K. Selvamani. Vijayakanth, Sarath Kumar, Livingston, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rupini, Ramya Krishnan and many others played important roles in the film. The music of the film was composed by Isaignani Ilayaraja. This was Vijayakanth’s 100th film.

Sethupathi IPS

In Sethupathi IPS, Vijayakanth was seen in the role of a police officer, who rescues children kidnapped by terrorists. The film was directed by P Vasu and Ilayaraja composed the music for the film.

Chatriyan

Chatriyan starring Vijayakanth, Bhanupriya, Revathi and Thilakan in the lead roles was released in 1990. The film ran in theatres for almost 150 days and the music was composed by Ilayaraja.

Honest Raj

Honest Raj, a 1994 film, was directed by Keshav. Vijayakanth was seen alongside Gautami and Aamani in the film. Devan, Manorama, Senthil, Vijayakumar and Nizhalgal Ravi played important roles in the film.

Pulan Visaranai

Pulan Visaranai was directed by Selvamani and starred Vijayakanth, Rupini, Nambiar, Radha Ravi, Anandaraj, and Sarath Kumar in key roles. The film ran for more than 150 days and was a huge hit.

Vallarasu

Vallarasu, directed by N. Maharajan, had actress Devayani opposite Vijayakanth in the film. The film was remade in many other languages.

