Happy Birthday Vineet Kumar Singh: 5 Top-Notch Performances of The Actor Which Impressed All

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has nailed every character he has played on screen so far and with his acting chops, he has always blown away the audience. Whether it was his role as Danish Khan in the popular movie Gangs of Wasseypur or Mohammad Shahbuddin in Rangbaaz season 3, the actor never failed to leave a mark with his top-notch performances. As Vineet celebrates his 38th birthday today i.e on Wednesday, here are five characters that that actor played and have left us in awe of him.

1. Danish Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur

Advertisement

Vineet Kumar Singh was seen portraying the role of Danish Khan in both the installations of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. He played the grey character with utmost grace and impress all. His role in the movie is also considered as the most favourite among his fans.

2. Mukkabaaz

The critically acclaimed film saw actor Vineet Kumar Singh portraying the role of an aspiring boxer Shravan Kumar Singh. This film was the actor’s claim to fame that also won him many accolades and appreciation.

Advertisement

3. Veere Singh in Bard of Blood

The audience saw Vineet Kumar Singh essaying the role of Veere Singh in the Indian Spy thriller Bard of Blood. He played the character of an undercover agent in the series. For his role in the show, Vineet had also taken training from ex-commandos which won him rave reviews across the nation.

4. Mohammad Shahbuddin in Rangbaaz 3

Vineet Kumar Singh made the headlines for his uncanny resemblance with the real Mohammad Shahbuddin for his character portrayal in the web series Rangbaaz 3. Vineet also had undergone a massive transformation for this role too.

5. Vikram Sirohi in Betaal

Vineet Kumar Singh aced the character of Vikram Sirohi in the show Betaal. It was one of his many experimental roles and he had taken massive training for the same. The dedication with which he played this role and his nuanced acting was widely loved by all.

Here’s wishing Vineet Kumar Singh a very happy birthday!

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here