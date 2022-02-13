IPL Auction 2022

Happy Birthday Vishal Kotian: All You Need to Know About Bigg Boss 15 Contestant

Vishal Kotian was part of Bigg Boss 15. (Image: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Vishal Kotian: Vishal has been in the news for participating in Big Boss 15, but his journey was short-lived. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his career.

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: February 13, 2022, 08:40 IST

Vishal Kotian is a famous Indian TV and film actor. He is well recognised for his role in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal as the main lead playing Birbal. Recently, he has been in the news for participating in Big Boss 15, but his journey was short-lived. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his career so far.

Acting career

The actor began his journey as a model, and then later jumped in acting. He entered the film industry in 1998 with the movie Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. Later he starred in many TV shows including Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Dil Hai Phir Bhi Hindustani. In 2009, he got cast in Shree Adi Manav as Shree which turned out to be a successful show. Later in 2013, he played Hanuman in Devon Ke Dev, Mahadev.

The role that made him very popular was his role as Birbal in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal.

Social Media

The actor is active on social media, and keeps his followers updated with his whereabouts. However, Vishal once landed himself in soup after he said that nepotism can not make anyone a superstar. He asserted that If nepotism could work, then Abhishek Bachchan would have been a bigger star than Hritik Roshan.

Love life

It is reported that Vishal is in a happy committed relationship. But no one knows who his mystery woman is. Vishal is not open about his relationship and tries to keep his private life out of the news but he has mentioned that he is planning to settle down. However, like for everyone else, his plans are getting delayed due to the global pandemic. There are rumors that his partner is also from showbiz.

