Happy Birthday Vivek Oberoi: Much-Acclaimed Movies of the Actor to Binge-Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIVEK OBEROI: In 2002, Vivek Oberoi marked his Bollywood debut as an actor in the film Company and since then, the actor hasn’t looked back. He continued to appear in movies, receiving praise for his acting skills from both audiences and critics. Although the actor is known for his comedy and romantic performances, Vivek Oberoi has performed a myriad of characters in Bollywood films, ranging from comedy heroes, and villains, to some incredibly intense roles. On his birthday, here is a list of Vivek Oberoi’s top films that you can watch.

Omkara

Vishal Bhardwaj’s action-drama crime movie Omkara released in July 2006. In the film, Vivek Oberoi essayed the role of Keshav “Kesu" Firangi, who received the Best Supporting Actor award for the movie. Shakespeare’s Othello served as an inspiration for the movie. Omkara also starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Company

Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, the 2002 film, Company, marked the Bollywood debut of Vivek Oberoi. The actor was lauded with two Filmfare Awards: Best Male Debut and Best Supporting Actor for his acting skills in the movie. Shootout at Lokhandwala

In the film, Shootout at Lokhandwala, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Vivek Oberoi plays the role of the lead gangster. The film was lauded by critics and audiences alike for its storyline and acting skills. The gangster role that Vivek Oberoi played received appreciation as well. Krrish 3

In the sci-fi superhero film, Vivek essayed the role of a villain which was loved by fans. The actor was also nominated for the Best Actor In A Negative Role. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles.

Advertisement

Upcoming films

Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder

Vivek Oberoi is all set to star and produce the upcoming movie Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The film will also star Ankita Lokhande and will soon be shot in Europe. The movie’s specifics are still being kept under wrap.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here