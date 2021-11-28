Happy Birthday Yami Gautam:  Top 5 Movies Of the Actress

Bollywood star Yami Gautam started her career in the Hindi film industry with Vicky Donor, starring alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana. She’s known for her simple yet elegant style statement. Yami recently tied a knot to director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony. The gorgeous actress has been a part of several Bollywood films, leaving an impact on the audience with her experimental characters. Let’s take a look at some of her works, on the occasion of her 33rd birthday today.

Badlapur

Advertisement

She starred in the neo-noir action thriller film Badlapur along with actors Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was based on an Italian novel Death’s Dark Abyss written by Massimo Carlotto. Although Yami played a small role in the film, her character received positive reviews from critics.

Kaabil

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the action-thriller film Kaabil starred Hrithik Roshan and Yami in the lead roles, while actors Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy played negative roles. Hrithik and Yami played the role of a blind couple. The story followed Hrithik’s journey when his wife gets raped and the accused walk around free because of their influence. The film was a commercially success.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Advertisement

Based on true events, the film Uri: The Surgical Strike received immense critical acclaim and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. Fans went gaga over Yami, who was seen in a different and experimental character in the film. She played a RAW agent in the film.

Bala

Bala was a satirical black comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik. The film was based on a Bengali film about the life of Rohit Sood. Yami reunited with Ayushmann Khurrana for the movie that also starred Bhumi Pedneka. Bala received positive reviews from the critics and the audience in general.

Bhoot Police

One of Yami’ s most recent films is Bhoot Police in which she starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Bhoot Police marked Yami’s second film which was released on an OTT platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.