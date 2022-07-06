Happy Birthday Yogesh: Interesting Facts About The Actor

Popular Kannada actor Yogesh aka Yogi is celebrating his birthday today. The actor-singer has turned 32 this year. He works predominantly in the Kannada film industry. Yogesh made his acting debut in 2007 with the Kannada movie Duniya, which was written and directed by Soori. Yogesh was seen in a supporting role and as a protagonist. The actor’s character named Loose Maada became so popular that since then he is being called the same name. The movie was successful and praised by the viewers and critics.

However, Yogesh rose to prominence after appearing in A. P. Arjun’s directorial film Ambari. The movie features Yogesh and Supreetha as the main leads. The film had opened with positive reviews and went on to become the first film in 2009 to screen for over 100 days across many cinema halls in Karnataka. For this movie, Yogesh earned the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor.

Advertisement

Later, Yogesh was featured in many successful films like Hudugaru (2011) for which he won the Suvarna Award for Best Supporting Actor, Sidlingu, Alemari, and Yaare Koogadali.

Apart from movies, Yogesh has appeared in the television dance reality show Thaka Dhimi Tha Dancing Star as a judge. The show was an adaptation of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Yogesh fans seem to be quite excited as he will be seen on the screen soon with his upcoming movie Parimala Lodge. It is a romantic comedy directed by Vijay Prasad and produced by S Prasanna. The music is scored by J Anoop Seelin. The film’s cast includes Neenasam Sateesh, Suman Ranganath, Dattanna, Bullet Prakash, and Hema Dutt. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on August 12.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Yogesh is married to Sahitya. They got married on November 2, 2017, in Bangalore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.