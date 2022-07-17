Happy Birthday Zarina Wahab: Interesting Facts About the Veteran Actress

Making her debut in 1974 with Ishk Ishk Ishk, Zarina Wahab left everyone mesmerised with her acting skills and doe-eyed look. She rose to popularity with her performance in Basu Chatterjee’s 1976 film Chitchor. Do you remember the song Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara?

It was Zarina Wahab’s innocence and her chemistry with Amol Palekar that made the song truly memorable. The actress has predominantly worked in both the Hindi and Malayalam film industry and is known for her critically acclaimed roles in Gopal Krishna, Palangal, Madanolsavam, and Adaminte Makan Abu.

The veteran star is very well known for playing the characters of mother in several films, which also include Rakht Charitra, My Name Is Khan, Agneepath, and Dil Dhadakne Do among others. The actress married actor Aditya Pancholi in 1980s, and together, they are a parent to son Sooraj Pancholi and daughter Sana Pancholi.

On the occasion of Zarina’s birthday, let’s take a quick look at some interesting facts about her:

The veteran actress is multi-lingual and is fluent in Hindi, Urdu, English, Malayali, and Telugu. After gaining immense popularity on the silver screen, the actress moved onto the small screen and made her television debut with the 2007 TV serial Maayka that was aired on Zee. Zarina Wahab idolises legendary actress Waheeda Rehman. The actress was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actress award for her impeccable role in Gharaonda, however, she lost it to Shabana Azmi Zarina Wahab shares a close-knit bond with Hum Paanch actress and model Phiroza Cooper. Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab met for the first time on the sets of the 1986 film Kalank Ka Tika and later got married.

