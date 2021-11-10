'Happy Bride' Ankita Lokhande Receives Gifts Ahead of Rumoured December Wedding to Vicky Jain

Popular television star Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain this December. As per the buzz in the industry, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long extravagant wedding starting December 12.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a glimpse of the presents she received amid her wedding rumours. Ankita posted a picture of a few pairs of footwear she received. One of them was a pair of sliders with the words ‘bride-to-be’ embroidered on it. One of the boxes also had the words ‘happy bride’ written on it.

Ankita and Vicky have been together for several years. Their wedding dates happen to be 12, 13, and 14 December, according to ETimes. Even close friends and relatives have been informed and official invitations are being processed and will soon be dispatched.

Ankita often shares loved-up pictures and videos with her boyfriend on Instagram. She recently shared a picture where she could be seen gazing at him. She captioned it, “Yeh vaada raha."

Earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande had even written an emotional note for Vicky Jain and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.

Sharing a photo of herself and Vicky, Ankita wrote, “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow."

Ankita was previously in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for about six years before calling it quits in 2016. Sushant passed away in June 2020.

