Happy Children's Day 2021: Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza and Others Pen Love-Filled Notes for Their Kids

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day also known as Bal Diwas, to pay tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. The day is to celebrate the innocence of childhood. As India celebrates Chacha Nehru’s birthday today as the Children’s Day, Bollywood actors penned love-filled notes for their children on social media.

DeepVeer Anniversary: From Love at First Sight to Lake Como; See Mushy Pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a video playing with her son Viaan Raj Kundra. She wrote, “Always keep the child in you alive!😜❤️😁 Happy Children’s Day!💖🎉…..#HappyChildrensDay #ViaanRajKundra #kids #children #blessed #love." The actress also has a daughter Samisha.

Advertisement

Actress Dia Mirza, who along with husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child earlier this year on May 14, took to Instagram and shared two sketch pictures of their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and wrote, “You are born free. May you live free. Free to explore and discover the full potential of your being ❤️ #ChildrensDay2021 #HappyChildrensDay #SunsetKeDiVane."

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a picture of their daughter Misha and wrote alongside, “The light of our lives, Happy Children’s Day today and every day my babies ❤️ And one day you will learn true patience when you’re sleepy and the lights are turned on at 6:30am #thisislove #childrensday."

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan, whose Instagram page is loaded with family pictures, took to Instagram Story to share a collage of pictures of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Inaaya Kunal Kemmu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.