Happy Children’s Day 2022: 5 Hindi Movies to Binge-Watch This Bal Diwas With Kids

HAPPY CHILDREN’S DAY 2022: Bollywood makers have made films for all age groups, with a special emphasis on stories focusing on children such as Taare Zameen Par, Stanley Ka Dabba, and Chillar Party, among others. These films were created to educate parents and teachers to bridge the generation gap and start more honest conversations, as well as teach children the value of care and compassion.

Hence, on the occasion of Children’s Day, here are 5 Bollywood films that you could watch with your loved ones.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR

The Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary starrer send a strong message that every child is unique. The film is an excellent blend of drama and comedy. The film is about a dyslexic child whose parents don’t understand him and send him to boarding school. He then begins to explore and learn under the right mentorship.

STANLEY KA DABBA

This Bollywood film depicts the life of a young boy who has an amazing bond with his classmates and Rosy miss. Stanley Ka Dabba depicts a fourth-grade student who is frequently chastised and punished for failing to bring his tiffin box to school. Stanley stops coming to school one day. This film’s ending will have you in tears.

CHILLAR PARTY

The film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl, depicts a sweet bond between a group of kids and a stray dog. The kids meet an orphaned boy and his dog, and their love for the four-legged drives them to fight against the officials who want to get rid of all stray animals in the city.

DHANAK

Nagesh Kukunoor’s drama film Dhanak stars Hetal Gada and Krrish Chhabria as two siblings. The film’s plot revolves around the sibling rivalry between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, with the hope that Shah Rukh Khan will donate an eye to the Chotu in Mumbai. 10-year-old Pari is not only Chotu’s companion and sister, but his guide as well.

I AM KALAM

I Am Kalam is a Smile Foundation production and the first film produced in India by a development organisation. It’s the story of a young boy’s struggle to achieve his dreams and push the boundaries of reality. The tale revolves around the importance of educating the underprivileged and eliminating societal inequity. The film is set in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and revolves around the challenges of the main character, Chhotu. It represents the struggles of millions of such children across the country, as well as how civil society views them.

