Happy Dussehra 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Ram Charan and More Send Vijayadashmi Greetings

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and more celebs send Dussehra greetings.
Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and others send greetings on the occasion of Dussehra.
Follow us on
Advertisement
Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated with much zeal and fervour across India and is one of the most joyful Hindu festivals. The day marks the victory of good over evil and falls right after the 9-day long festival Navratri and 20 days before the festival of lights, Diwali. On this day, the king of Lanka, Ravana is assassinated by the king of Ayodhya, Lord Ram. Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day in the month of Ashwin and this year, this festival is observed on the 5th of October. On this auspicious occasion, effigies of Ravana, Kumbh Karan and Meghnath will be burnt to signify the demolition of the wicked. On the auspicious occasion, several actors like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ram Charma and more send greetings to their fans on social media.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to post a video that had a message about the victory of light over darkness.
“May the festival of goodness fill each of our hearts with love & light. Here’s to the spirit of humanity. Happy Dussehra to all you beautiful souls. Shubh Vijayadashmi," tweeted Hrithik as he sent greetings to his fans.
="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">May the festival of goodness fill each of our hearts with love & light. Here's to the spirit of humanity. Happy Dussehra to all you beautiful souls. Shubh Vijayadashmi ♥️>— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) ="https://twitter.com/iHrithik/status/1577555117125128196?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 5, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a picture of Lord Ram with a bow and arrow to send the greetings of Dussehra to her fans.
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to send out best wishes on the occasion of Dussehra.
RRR actor Ram Charan tweeted, “Wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Dussehra May there be peace, prosperity and love among all of us. This Dussehra is incredibly special to us with #Godfather !!"
="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Dussehra ;May there be peace, prosperity and love among all of us.;This Dussehra is incredibly special to us with ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Godfather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Godfather> !!>— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) ="https://twitter.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1577519045880184832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 5, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>
Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of decorations at his home, as he sent Dussehra greetings to fans.
Katrina Kaif too sent warm wishes on the festival.
Sara Ali Khan sent a sweet video message to her fans on Dussehra.