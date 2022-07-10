Happy Eid al-Adha 2022: From Ali Fazal to Sidharth Malhotra, Stars Wish Fans on Social Media

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated all over the world today. It is a festival symbolising sacrifice and human service. Along with eminent personalities of the country like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, several celebrities from the film fraternity took to social media to expound their greetings and warm wishes.

Sharing a post on his Instagram Story, Shershah star Siddharth Malhotra donned a gray kurta and was seen greeting with an ‘adaab’ gesture. Actress Madhuri Dixit also shared best wishes on her Instagram handle, which read, “Eid al-Adha Mubarak. May your celebration be joyous and memorable."

Actor Anupam Kher and wife Kirron Kher too shared their regards on their respective Twitter and Instagram handles. Emraan Hashmi posted a vibrant Eid-Ul-Adha wish for his fans.

South Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted this out on the festive occasion, “Eid Mubarak to All! May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, foster harmony, peace and happiness for all."

Even Sai Dharam Teja extended his wishes through Twitter. He wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous #EidAlAdha."

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor’s Production House Balaji Motion Pictures sent this tweet out, “On this auspicious occasion, we wish you all Eid Mubarak! The occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha may bring happiness and prosperity to everyone."

Aamir Khan’s production House tweeted, “Wishing everyone good health, peace and happiness. #EidMubarak to everyone!"

However, actor Saqib Saleem wished his fans while working out in a gym. In a short video posted on his Instagram Story, the actor said, “Eid Mubarak. Sending y’all lots of love. I am sweating it out in the gym currently because I am planning to gorge upon biryani and korma for the festive night."

Actor Ali Fazal shared a selfie where he is seen wearing a black mask. He captioned the story ‘Eid Mubarak’. His co-star, Vikrant Massey also took to Instagram as he posted a picture of him in a swanky Salwaar Kameez. The actor wrote. “Sending my best wishes across time zones. Eid Mubarak everyone!"

Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakra-Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and is celebrated to commemorate the Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

