Happy Friendship Day 2022: Hindi Songs You Can Dedicate to 'Jay, Veeru' or 'Rahul, Anjali, Tina' in Your Life

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022: Besides our family, only our friends can be trusted to have our back, no matter what we do in life. Hence, they are rightly called the family we choose. Friends provide us with the right moral support whenever we are in need, give us the right advice, lift our spirits whenever we are feeling down, and make our life much better in so many ways.

Just a single day would be insufficient to honour the roles our buddies play in our lives. However, to dedicate a day to our friends and appreciate their importance in our lives, we celebrate Friendship Day on August 7.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s camaraderie as Jai and Veeru in the cult film Sholay and Rahul, Anjali and Teena’s relationship in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are one of the best onscreen friendship. To mark this day, here’s a look at some of the best Hindi songs that you can play for your lovely pals today.

Ye Dosti (Sholay)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1T8G_d5o5Gs

Share this song with the Veeru to your Jay to show them how much they mean to you. “Todenge dum magar, tera sath na chodenge…" the song rightly portrays your promise of staying by their side till the end.

Yaaron Dosti (Pal)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCfvYo3ILG0

This is sure going to get your friend a little emotional but do not spare the chance to share with them how “haseen" is their friendship is for you.

Jaane Kyun (Dostana)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0PoVxBMUyE

We blindly trust our best friends with everything and their presence surely makes us feel that everything “will be alright", sooner or later. Dedicate this song to your best friend to let them know how comforted and delighted they make you feel.

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahaan (Yaarana)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dcBy2uXL7E

The exemplary friendship between you and your “yaar" deserves to be cherished with this song. Let them know there is no other friend like them and neither any other friendship like yours.

Daru Desi (Cocktail)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nA1hmKCRpE

This would be the perfect song to celebrate your bond with your best friend. You can groove to the music together with some cocktails on this Friendship Day.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EatzcaVJRMs

If you stay bothered when your friend is mad at you, if you fear losing them, if their silence disturbs you and if you don’t know who will be there for you if not them, this could be your go-to song. Share it with your best friend and celebrate the joy of having each other in your lives.

