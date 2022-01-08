Happy New Year To Neelima Esai; Tamil Actress Becomes Mom To Second Daughter

Tamil actress Neelima Esai gave birth to a daughter on January 5 and the New Year could not have begun on a better note for the actress. Sharing the good news on Instagram, Neelima wrote in the caption that a little princess has arrived in her family to make them feel happy and blissful. She asked the people to shower their blessings on her daughter.

After sharing the post, Neelima was showered with lots of congratulatory messages by co-stars from the film fraternity and fans. Actress Nisha Ganesh commented, “Yeahhhhh" with a heart emoji. A user congratulated the actress over the fact that now she has angels on both sides (two daughters). The user was happy over the fact that now Aditi, Neelima’s first daughter, will be happy about her little sister. She advised Neelima to take care and enjoy the happy moments with their family.

The popular actress announced that she is going to be a mother for the second time on her anniversary on September 4, 2021. She shared a photo with her husband Esai Vanan and daughter Aditi writing in the caption that they are ‘going to be four in January’.

Recently sharing a photo of herself in a saree, Neelima wrote that 2021 was the year filled with lots of unexpected turns and twists. The actress wrote that this year was the toughest for her. She prayed for more strength and calmness in her life.

Neelima Rani fell in love and tied the knot with associate director Esai Vanan in 2008. Esai is 12 years older than Neelima. Esai has worked in the 2005 released Tamil film Priyasakhi. He met Neelima during the shooting of Priyasakhi. Esai accepted the proposal of Neelima and both became partners for life.

Neelima is primarily known for her work in Naan Mahaan Alla and Muran. For her role of Sudha in Naan Mahaan Alla, she even went on to win the Merit award for best supporting actress.

