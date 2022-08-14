Har Ghar Tiranga: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Mohanlal and Other Celebs Hoist the Tricolour, See pics

India is celebrating the 75th year of its Independence. On this special occasion, the PM of the nation had requested all the citizens to celebrate #AzaadiKaMahotsav. For that, he has also asked all citizens to hoist the tricolor at their homes, calling it ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. Many celebs have joined this campaign. We had seen how Aamir Khan had hoisted a tricolor at his residence. Now, more celebs have put up the tricolor at their homes. This includes Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Mohanlal, Vivek Agnihotri, Neil Nitin Mukesh amongst others.

Celebrity paparazzo Yogen Shah shared pictures of the houses of celebs where one could see the tricolor being hosted, and the houses decorated to celebrate the 75th year of independence. Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment, where one can see the tricolor. Later, Salim Khan was also spotted holding the National Flag.

Alia Bhatt’s house also had the tricolor hoisted.

Anil Kapoor’s house was decked up perfectly for the occasion.

Other stars, like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri and Neil Nitin Mukesh shared videos on their social media. Check those out:

Rajinikanth:

Mohanlal:

Vivek Agnihotri:

Neil Nitin Mukesh:

Recently, the celebs from the tinsel town came together for a patriotic collaboration in the form of an anthem for Independence Day. In a video shared by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, several popular faces got featured like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Neeraj Chopra, Tiger Shroff and his father, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, MC Mary Kom, Mithali Raj and others besides Amitabh Bachchan himself. The song has been voiced by Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle, while Big B himself has sung a small part.

