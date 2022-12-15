Har Har Mahadev To Remove ‘Objectionable Portions’ Before Digital Premiere

Ever since the Abhijeet Deshpande-directorial Har Har Mahadev hit the silver screen, it has found itself surrounded by controversies. A certain group of people protested against the film, and called for a ban on its screening. One of the screenings of the historical drama was stopped mid-way, when several people burned the effigies of the film’s director and cast. Now, the Har Har Mahadev team has sought another way to release the movie. The team has locked the agreement with Zee Studio Limited for its television premiere.

Zee Studio Limited, in a meeting with Sambhaji Brigade Chitrapati Aghadi on December 14, has agreed to edit and delete some objectionable portions from Har Har Mahadev. The team from Zee Studio Limited stated this in a letter, which was released on December 14.

Advertisement

In the letter, Zee agrees to the demand to remove some ‘objectionable portions’ from Har Har Mahadev for telecast to the film on their channel Zee Marathi. The channel will premiere the film on December 18, 2022.

The film got embroiled in controversies when descendants of Baji Prabhu Deshpande entered the scene. Amar Vamanrao Deshpande, Kiran and Ratan Deshpande, the descendants of Baji Prabhu, attended a press briefing to explain their position amid the dispute. They voiced a number of concerns and intended to take legal action against the Har Har Mahadev team. The group also inquired from Abhijeet, whether historians had seen it before or not. Ratan said that they weren’t allowed to see the movie.

According to Ratan, in a scene, Baji Prabhu was seen speaking to Maharaj in the Areture language in the film. They view it as a part of a misrepresented past. They claimed that the movie showed a sea close to the settlement of Hirdas Maval, which is untrue.

Read all the Latest Movies News here