Har Har Shambhu Song Controversy: Singer Farmani Naaz says 'Music Has No Religion'

Indian Idol 12 fame singer Farmani Naaz has sparked controversy for her latest song Har Har Shambhu. The singer drew the ire of a few Muslim clerics for her rendition of a devotional song dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Recently, the singer released the song for the month of Sawan and Kanwar Yatra. The track has received mixed reactions from the audiences and it has garnered over 9 lakh views on YouTube. While several have praised the song, but a section of Muslim clerics slammed the singer and accused her of hurting religious sentiments. A Deoband-based cleric recently slammed the singer saying that singing or dancing is haram in Islam. The cleric also claimed that Islam does not allow singing devotional songs for other religions.

The singer, who has over 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube, has now reacted to the controversy and she said that music doesn’t have any religion.

The singer shared a message on her YouTube channel, which read, “Singing or music don’t have any religions. Legendary singers like Master Saleem, Mohammed Rafi Saab have sung bhajans and I request everyone not to link singing or songs with any religion."

Farmani is a single mother from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, is known for her melodious voice and she has created a good fan base for herself. Farmani became an internet sensation a few years ago when a youth from her village recorded a video of her singing and uploaded it on social media. The video went viral. She also participated in Indian Idol 12 in 2021, which aired on Sony TV. The judges applauded her for her voice and humility. Unfortunately, she had to return mid-show as her son’s health was deteriorating.

