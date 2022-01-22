Harbhajan Singh And Geeta Basra Test Positive For COVID-19: 'The Virus Finally Caught Us'

Despite diligently following all the safety regulations for over two years, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, actress Geeta Basra have tested positive for COVID-19. The couple confirmed the news of their coronavirus diagnosis on their respective social media handles. “Quarantine Mode after being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us," she wrote.

Geeta shared the same photo and wrote, “The only positive you don’t want to be," followed by hashtags, #covidpositive #staysafe. In the picture, Geeta was seen resting in a room.

Harbhajan too took to Twitter and shared the news of his diagnosis. “I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms," he tweeted. Geeta and Harbhajan have quarantined themselves at home and are taking all the necessary precautions. Harbhajan requested those who came in contact with him to get tested at the earliest.

Last December, Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. On December 24, he bid an emotional adieu to the game. Several fans and admirers from all quarters of the world thanked him for his contributions to the game and congratulated him on his successful career. Geeta penned a heart-touching note for him. She spoke about all the hardships the family went through during Harbhajan’s 23-year-long cricketing career.

“Today I want to say how proud we are of you and what you have achieved. I know the end was not the way you wanted or planned it but as they say destiny is not in our hands, you played with grit, passion, fire and with your head held high," Geeta wrote.

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on October 29 in 2015 in Punjab. They are parents to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, and a son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. They welcomed Jovan last year and Geeta has spoken about what a hands-on father Harbhajan is.

