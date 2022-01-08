Hardik-Natasa Expecting Second Child? Friend Reveals Truth As Fans Speculate

Bigg Boss 8 fame Natasa Stankovic had got secretly married to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on January 1, 2020. She gave birth to a child in July 2020. Natasha is a Serbian model, dancer and actress. News has it that she is expecting her second child. Although the couple has not confirmed anything yet, a picture taken by the couple on Christmas Day has made rumours rife. A close friend of Hardik has also commented on this.

The picture of Natasha’s baby bump is going viral. This picture was taken during the Christmas party of Natasa and Hardik. His family members and close friends had attended this party. In the photo, Natasha is seen wearing a pink strapless dress at the celebrations. After seeing the photo, many are speculating that Natasha might be expecting for a second time.

Advertisement

Fans are sharing comments speculating about Natasa’s pregnancy. One said “Agastya’s brother or sister is coming." Another user asked, “Hi Natasa, are you pregnant?" However, no reaction has come from the couple as of yet. According to reports, a very close friend of Natasa said that she was also not aware of anything related to a second pregnancy. Agastya is the name of the couple’s son.

Her friend further said that it would only be appropriate for the couple themselves to comment on it since it’s a personal matter. Prior to this, Natasa Stankovic had shared her weight loss journey after her first pregnancy on social media.

Speaking on the matter, she had said, “Some of you had asked me how to lose weight after pregnancy. As I am not someone who works out in the gym or does heavy workouts, I feel I can only thank my good genes and healthy food."

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.