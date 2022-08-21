Hardik Pandya Shows Off Ripped Physique in Pics from Exotic Vacay with Wife Natasa Stankovic; Check Here

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. The couple never misses a chance to show their love for each other via adorable pictures on social media. Ahead of Asia Cup 2022, the Indian all-rounder Pandya too has left for UAE and before going he posted some pics of his family’s vacation in Greece.

On Sunday, Hardik took to Instagram and posted pictures of his wife Natasa Stankovic from the vacation in which both of them are looking super hot. While Hardik sported black shorts and showed off his ripped physique, his life partner Natasa raised the temperature in a stunning cut-out monokini. As we scroll further, we see several cute pictures of the lovebirds. Sharing the pics, Hardik penned a sweet note for his ladylove. He wrote, “Appreciation post for my love."

Natasa dropped a comment: “Miss you."

Check out the pics here:

Soon after the pics were posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of the couple’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the celebs.

One of the fans wrote, “This is soo cute,you guys are goalss✨✨," another fan wrote, “Youuu guys ❤️."

Several fans dropped heart and fire emoticons as they loved their pictures.

The celebrity couple often shell out couple goals by sharing cute social media posts featuring each other.

Earlier, Natasa shared a couple of romantic pictures with Hardik as they went out for an exotic vacation in Greece. In the post, she can be seen spending precious family moments with her hubby and kids.

Posting a picture from her pooltime with Hardik Pandya, Natasa wrote: “Grateful for you."

A former model, Natasa Stankovic has featured in special dance numbers in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns and Lupt, to name a few. She also starred in Swara Bhasker’s web show Flesh and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which she participated with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni, who was a contestant in the last season of TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed son Agastya in 2020.

