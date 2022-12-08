Hariprasad Jayanna’s Directorial Debut Padavi Poorva Gets a Release Date

The makers of Hariprasad Jayanna’s directorial debut, Padavi Poorva, have announced that they would release the film at the year-end along with Dhananjay’s Once Upon a Time in Jamaliguda. The film will feature Pruthvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish and Yasha Shivakumar in the lead roles.

The makers have already created a huge buzz among the audiences with the release of the song ‘Friendship’. Now, they are all set to release the film on the silver screen. The film will also feature Aditi Prabhudeva, Divya Uruduga and Nayana in pivotal roles. Sarath Lohitashwa and Rangayana Raghu also acted in the movie.

Billed as a college drama, the movie marks the debut of Prithvi Shamanur in the film industry. Padavi Poorva is a romantic entertainment film jointly produced by Yogaraj Cinemas and Ravi Shamanur Films.

Director Hariprasad Jayanna has announced the release date of the film Padavi Poorva. He shared a poster which unveils the release date of the film.

Now, the teaser of the film is also out and has received more than 7 lakh views on the video.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Santosh Rai Pathaje. While the music of the film is scored by Arjun Janya and the lyrics are penned by Yoaraj Bhat. The technical crew of the film includes Madhu Thumbakere, Santosh Radhakrishnan, and Roopesh, amongst others.

Hariprasad has now also announced his second directorial in which he will reunite with Padavi Poorva. The film will be co-produced by the actor’s father Ravi Shamannur. Meanwhile, Pruthvi Shamanur will also be seen in Yogaraj’s film Garadi. In the film, he will play the younger version of star Darshan.

