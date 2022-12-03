Haripriya And Vasishta Simha Engaged, Fans Congratulate The Couple

Kannada actress Haripriya is recently making headlines for her relationship with actor Vasishta Simha. The couple recently left everyone in shock when they shared the news of their engagement. Now, the fans are waiting for the duo to soon tie the knot. The couple has worked together in many Kannada movies.

The engagement photos of the duo are making rounds online. As per the sources, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony. The function was reportedly held at Haripriya’s residence in Bangalore.

Haripriya has recently shared a photo of a lion carrying a small child in her arms. She captioned the picture, “Darling, I am in your arms". To which the actor replied by uploading the same picture on his Instagram handle and he captioned it “I will always wait as your shadow..!! (With heart emoji)".

The fans have showered the couple with lots of love and blessings in the comment section. One social media user commented, “What a meaningful presentation of love". Another fan wrote, “Congratulations beautiful jodi". One fan also wrote, “So cute god bless you both".

A few days ago, Vasishta shared a video of him dancing with Haripriya. He captioned his picture, “Wishing you the best of everything partner.. May you be blessed with abundant HAPPINESS and LOVE.. thank you for being YOU.. (with heart eyes emoji)".

The couple reportedly met for the first time on a movie set, and then they grew closer and became great friends.

Haripriya is known for films like Ugram, Ranna, Ricky, Neer Dose, Bharjari, Samhara, Life Jothe Ondu Selfie and Bell Bottom. On the other hand, Vasishta made his debut in the film industry with Arya Love. His other films include Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Sundaranga Jaana, Upendra Matte Baa and Mufti.

