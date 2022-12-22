Hariprriya Shares Adorable Photos From Her Engagement Ceremony With Vasishta Simha

Popular Kannada couple Hariprriya and Vasishta Simha recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony. Now, the actress has shared a streak of photos from her engagement ceremony, which left fans gushing over them. In the photos, posted on Instagram, the love birds are seen flaunting their engagement rings.

Along with sharing the photos on Instagram, Hariprriya penned a heartwarming note, which read, “A little something more than usual is our thing. I’m so in love with what’s going to be my second name “Simha". I wanted our engagement rings to reflect it. A ring that we’re going to sport the rest of our lives has got to be special. We zeroed in on a custom-made design with a lion engraved on it. We had graphic designers work on these beautiful rings shaped like an octagon and an oval. I absolutely love how they turned out".

Soon after pictures of Hariprriya and Vasishta’s engagement photos surfaced on social media, fans filled the comments section of her post with congratulatory wishes and heart emojis.

The couple reportedly met on a film’s set for the first time and got the chance to know each other. Their engagement ceremony took place at Hariprriya’s residence in Bangalore.

On the work front, Hariprriya is known for her performance in films like Ugramm, Ranna, Ricky, Neer Dose, Bharjari, Samhara, Life Jothe Ondu Selfie, and Bell Bottom. On the other hand, Vasishta Simha has carved a niche for himself in the film industry after starring in Arya’s Love, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Sundaranga Jaana, and Mufti.

Now, Vasishta Simha will next be seen in Kalachakra and Pantha. And, Haripriya is all set to appear in the upcoming film Thayi Kastoor Gandhi, alongside Kishore.

