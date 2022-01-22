Harish Uthaman Gets Hitched to Chinnu Kuruvila in an Intimate Ceremony

Harish Uthaman married Malayalam actress Chinnu Kuruvila on January 20. It was a low-key ceremony attended by only some close family members and friends. The marriage was held under the special marriage act at the registrar’s office in Mavelikkara, Kerala. The two artists chose simple attires for their special day. In the now-viral photo, while Harish can be seen wearing a simple white shirt and dhoti, Chinnu looks pretty in a yellow saree. The duo married each other after a long courtship. A picture of the couple posing outside the marriage registrar’s office happily has gone viral on the Internet. News about Harish and Chinnu’s wedding comes as a pleasant surprise to their fans and film industry colleagues.

Harish was previously married to Mumbai-based make-up artist Amrita Kalyanpur. The wedding took place at Guruvayur in the year 2018. Although, the couple separated within a year.

On the work front, Harish was last seen enacting the role of Martin in the film Bheeshmaparvam. He has also featured in films like Sathyaraj in Emergency, Kuttram Kuttrame and The Chase. He will be a part of several other projects like Kasiminte Kadal, Vanangamudi, Tatvamasi and Kaithi 2. Harish is famous for playing a villain in films like Gouravam, Pandiya Naadu, Meagamann, Power and Srimanthudu. Harish has also made his Malayalam debut with the 2013 film Mumbai Police, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. He also appeared in Prithviraj’s second Malayalam film Maayanadhi.

On the other hand, Chinnu has worked in films like Kottayam, Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri, Swarna Kaduva and others.

Apart from her successful acting career, Chinnu has also worked as a cinematographer for Madhavi. She also gained popularity for her role as Rugmini in the film Kasaba. Chinnu was also a part of North 24 Kaatham and Lukka Chuppi.

The actress is an expert in photography as well. A simple glance at her Instagram feed is enough to showcase her talent. Have a look at these photos. She has clicked these spectacular pictures.

Chinnu’s Instagram feed is filled with other nice pictures as well.

