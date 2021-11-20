Harlan Coben's 'Stay Close' To Premiere On Netflix On December 31

The upcoming British crime drama series ‘Stay Close’ will premiere on December 31 on Netflix, according to the popular streaming platform. The show is based on American novelist Harlan Coben’s 2012 novel of the same title. Many of Coben’s novels have been made into movies and web series. The team members which came together for many hit Netflix series like The Stranger, The Five and Safe have reunited for the fourth time in adopting Coben’s novels for yet another web series.

While sharing the release date, Netflix in a tweet said that “gripping thriller" Stay Close will feature “Three people, dark secrets, and a past that threatens their comfortable lives…"

Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee are executive producers of the upcoming series Stay Close. Harlan Coben is the creator of the show and Danny Brocklehurst is lead writer of the show. Daniel O’Hara is the lead director and executive producer of the new limited series. Earlier, he worked on Coben’s The Stranger and Safe.

Sarah Doole’s RED Company Production will be producing the new series.

According to reports, Harlan Coben has signed a five-year deal with Netflix to develop 14 of his books into film and TV dramas. Stay Close is the latest Netflix project as part of this deal.

The three main leads in Netflix’s Stay close are Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, and Richard Armitage and they will be playing Megan, Broome and Ray respectively.

The main trio will be joined by Eddie Izzard, Sarah Parish, Daniel Francis, Bethany Antonia, Rachel Andrews, Poppy Gilbert, and Hyoie O’Grady.

Netflix’s Stay Close will be an eight-part limited series. It will have only one season comprising eight one-hour episodes.

