Harlequin Group Chairman David Ames Convicted of Cheating 8000 Investors

David Ames, the Chairman of Caribbean Hotel and Resort Developer Harlequin Group, has been convicted of defrauding more than 8000 investors in Britain. David has cheated them of Rs 21,71,00,47,500. He was found guilty at London’s Southwark Crown Court. According to reports, Ames pleaded not guilty to charges against him in 2017. Despite pleading not guilty, Ames couldn’t provide any evidence in his defence.

He was supported by his wife Carol Ann throughout the trial. The 70-year-old will be punished next month. Harlequin Group is a hotel and resort development venture based at Honywood Road, Basildon.

Ames was operating under a well-planned modus operandi of committing this crime. He used to take a 30% deposit from investors wanting to purchase an unbuilt villa or hotel room in places such as the Dominican Republic, Barbados etc. Half the fee went towards Harlequin Group and salespeople. The other half was given towards construction.

The entire process sounded quite normal but there was a twist. The construction never happened. While David enriched himself and his family with all the earnings, the investors lost their pensions and life savings.

Victims were made to believe that they had a secure property investment but after 7 years of the scheme’s launch, Ames faced a cash crunch. He was short of Rs 11,54,25,744 in 2012. After facing this major cash crunch, Harlequin Group discontinued the hotel and resort development and moved to administration. Investors were exposed to a 100% risk of loss and got no returns on their investments.

According to Serious Fraud Office, Ames kept ignoring warnings that the business was likely insolvent. He also removed associates who tried to raise this issue. More than 25 witnesses exposed the full extent of Ames’s crime. Judge Christopher Hehir said, “There will inevitably be a lengthy prison sentence."

This company was endorsed by many celebrities and politicians. Many are raising the demand for knowing which politicians backed this business venture.

