Harnaaz Sandhu and Priyanka Chopra Pose Together, Fans Call Them 'Two Influential Women'

Just like the global icon Priyanka Chopra, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is also in New York Currently. On Saturday, the two attended the Global Citizen Festival when they met each other. Harnaaz took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture in which she can be seen posing with PeeCee. Harnaaz wore a black T-shirt which she layered with a blazer and paired with blue denim. On the other hand, desi girl Priyanka sported a colourful pantsuit with a white crop top.

Sharing the picture, Harnaaz appreciated Priyanka for her kindness and wrote, “I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn … you killed it!✨"

Soon after the picture was shared, dropped a heart-eye and a red heart emoji in the comments section. Fans were also quick to shower love on the two divas. “I love that you two finally got to meet! You both look like you could be sisters," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user read, “It happened!!!!! Two influential women creating history and making India so proud." “I can’t believe this today I am so happy I saw my two inspired beautiful woman love you p & h," a third comment read.

While Priyanka was hosting the event, Jonas Brothers among others set the stage on fire with their performance.

Priyanka and Harnaaz met for the first time just a few days back when the latter visited PeeCee’s restaurant, Sona, in the city. Back then, Miss Universe shared a glimpse of her food on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location…"

Meanwhile, Priyanka has also been sharing several pictures and videos from her New York visit. Earlier, she dropped a video in which she was seen posing with Malala Yousafzai and Nick Jonas among others as she hosted a dinner at her restaurant. “A NYC night out with some of my favorites (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

