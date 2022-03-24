Harnaaz Sandhu Breaks Down As She Listens To ‘Teri Mitti’, Leaves Fans Emotional

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu created history after she brought back the crown of Miss Universe home after 21 years. In 2021, Harnaaz won the title of Miss Universe at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant. Recently, she returned to India and received a grand welcome at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport. Later, she visited the Fountain of Joy in Mumbai but what caught everyone’s attention and left fans even more proud was Sandhu’s patriotic feelings.

In the video that is now going viral on social media, Harnaaz Sandhu can see getting emotional after hearing the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the 2019 movie Kesari. Acing her Miss Universe crown, Harnaaz can be seen sitting on a chair holding a board that reads ‘Welcome Home Sherni’. Later in the video as the song, Kesari plays in the background, Harnaaz breaks into tears and cries her heart out by hiding behind the board. Her staff tries to calm her down and holds her.

A paparazzo account shared the video on social media and wrote, “Harnaz Sandhu gets emotional when the song Terri Mitti is played in the background."

The video has garnered around two lakh views and more than 16 thousand likes within hours of posting. Fans are showering love for Miss Universe and are calling her a true nationalist. Many fans also extended their gratitude to her for making India proud on the international platform. One of the fans wrote, “As an Indian. Thank you so much for representing our India." While another one said, “We are proud of you."

For the unversed, Harnaaz visited the Fountain of Joy in Mumbai just a few days back and received an extravagant welcome in a royal style as she entered sitting on a chariot.

Recently, Harnaaz also opened up about her Bollywood plans in an interview with ANI and said, “I hope to see myself there because that has always been my passion, but I do not want to be a normal actress. I want to be an actress who is very influential, who chooses strong characters that break stigmas and stereotypes around who women are and what all they can do."

