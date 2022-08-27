Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu never fails to impress everyone with her top-notch fashion game. Each time she makes a public appearance or drops gorgeous pictures on social media, she leaves everyone completely impressed. Once again, Harnaaz Sandhu is winning hearts with her latest photoshoot.

On Friday, the official Instagram handle of Miss Universe shared pictures of Harnaaz from the photoshoot and teased fans by saying that she is shooting for ‘something special’. The images showed Harnaaz flaunting her curves in a sleeveless bodycon black gown with a plunging neckline extending to her torso. The gown was adorned with shimmering silver sequins, sheer panels on the side, and a thigh-high slit in the front.

The 22-year-old heartthrob accessorized the gown with black strappy heels and dangling earrings that dazzled with shimmering embellishments. For her makeup, she opted for on-fleek brows, smokey eye shadow, highlighter, blushed cheeks, and a glossy lip with a mauve tint. She kept her hair open and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

The black sequined gown is from the shelves of the clothing label, Aleta. The beauty pageant was styled by celebrity stylist, Bharat Gupta.

Her fans and admirers were left in complete awe of her beauty and glamour. They thronged the comment section to shower Miss Universe 2021 with praises and love. While one of the fans wrote, “She looks a freaking princess here omg", another social media user commented, “She opted for the best look in her reigning". “Harnaaz hamari sherni", a third comment read. Another person shared, “Okay queen didn’t have to slay that hard". Fans also dropped tonnes of fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

As part of her duties as the reigning Miss Universe 2021, the model was traveling around the globe and received great love wherever she visited. The beauty queen arrived in India on Friday and is set to crown her successor, Miss Diva Universe 2022 on August 28 who will then represent India at the 71st Miss Universe competition.

