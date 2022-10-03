Harrdy Sandhu Says Ranveer Singh's 83 Opened Doors for Him in Bollywood, Calls It 'Gift from God To Me' | Exclusive

Bijlee Bijlee, Titliaan Warga and Kya Baat Ay are only a few of the foot-tapping numbers that we all must have grooved to at a party of celebratory occasion - and such is the power of a Harrdy Sandhu song - it compels you to dance. A singer-actor and musician- Harrdy Sandhu — is famous for creating amazing soundtracks which leave fans with an emotional high or get their feet tapping to the groovy beats. To date, the singer has given several hits songs that have gone instantly viral on their release day and are then remade in Bollywood films as well.

In a conversation with News18Showsha, Harrdy whose fame reached new heights with Ranveer Singh starrer sports-drama 83, talked about how the film opened the doors in Bollywood for him. He also talked about Punjabi actors being stereotyped in the Hindi film industry. The Soch singer also shared thoughts on working on his upcoming spy thriller Code Name: Tiranga with co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Excerpts from the interview:

Sports drama 83 was one of the roles where the actor was noticed for his acting skills. We asked him if the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film has opened the doors for him in Bollywood.

I didn’t know if the film 83 will open the doors for me in Bollywood. First of all, I didn’t think that I would even become an actor. I always thought that I would do only that much acting which is needed in my songs. But, I somewhere or the other liked acting on screen. 83, I think was kind of a god from god to me because I wanted to play cricket and I wanted to play it for India, which I couldn’t do because I got injured while I was playing for India Under 19 cricket team. So, I think, god kind of gave it as a gift to me that If not in real life, I should fulfil my wish to play for the cricket team in reel life.

How was the experience of working with Ranveer Singh in 83?

It was an amazing experience! He is such a great person. He is like a big brother to me. The other thing is, he was so supportive of me because I was new with respect to Hindi films, so I had so many questions as I’m always very curious to learn. He had always answered my questions, and I love him, and he loves me too.

What do you have to say about your equation with Parineeti Chopra in Code Name: Tiranga?

The experience was amazing. She is half Punjabi, so we were talking most of the time in Punjabi only. It never felt like we haven’t met ever. We kept talking as friends, and the film got shot.

Parineeti is known as a big-time foodie. Did you guys connect over food on the sets?

On sets, we are always diet conscious because we have to face the camera.

Do you think Punjabi actors are still stereotyped today or not? Because back in the day, a Sardar actor would only be brought in a Hindi film for comic relief.

You watch the film, then you will get to know. Not in each case, I think there are exceptions as well. There are actors like Diljit Dosanjh who have proved their mettle in acting in various films. I don’t think that is the case. There are some things that are happening, but I won’t completely agree with Punjabi actors being stereotyped.

You have been associated with this sportswear manufacturer since your got associated with cricket in your initial days. What is it that you like about it the most?

I have been associated with Puma for a long time. I have been associated with it since the days when I started playing cricket. I love how comfortable their stuff is, and above all, they have been supporting sportsmen and are covering every aspect of it. They have been supporting Indian sportsmen and talents too.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

After Tiranga I’m going to work on my music. I had this thought in my mind that after completing my film’s shoot, I will work on my music. Till now, I don’t have any other confirmation on the other projects. I will definitely inform you once I get the confirmation on my next project.

We all notice Punjabi music’s influence on Hindi film songs but the Punjab film industry, in general, still doesn’t enjoy a national viewership. What are your thoughts on this?

I think Punjabi language cinema is doing really good regionally. And there are so many Punjabi films, if they can be dubbed into Hindi, I’m sure they will perform well at the national level too. When we talk about Punjabi music, it has taken over the world.

